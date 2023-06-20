KC-based urban farm launching support program to help families through growing season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Access to fresh produce is difficult in a Kansas City neighborhood so a family of urban farmers is doing something about it.

"In the African American community, it's such a tradition to have greens," said Yolanda Young, co-founder of the farm.

The Young family started out just testing their green thumb. What began as only a garden years ago is now a full-scale urban farm in the heart of the Ivanhoe neighborhood.

"I swore I would never have a garden," said Alan Young Sr., co-owner of the farm. "If my dad was alive and he could come see this, he would chuckle."

Growing at this scale took a lot of trial and error.

"It's a lot of work,"Young Sr. said.

As fortunate as the Young family is with a land of fresh produce, they said that's not the reality for much of their community.

"For folks who aren't familiar with the Ivanhoe neighborhood where we're located, the median household income is around $30,000," said Alana Henry, a family member who works on the farm, "The reality of those numbers especially in light of increased cost of living, food access and quality of life in general is a challenge for a lot of the residents."

It's a challenge this family said they can meet.

"Part of our efforts here is to produce enough to give back to folks who can't afford to buy organically grown food at a store," said Young Sr.

The Young Family say they try give back to their community as much as possible because they said much of their community is in a food desert, meaning not only do a large number of homes have low incomes, limited access to transportation and options for fresh, affordable groceries are also considerable problems for the neighborhood.

This growing season however, the family is stepping in to launch a produce support program.

"There's a term I heard recently that I relate to more than food access – food apartheid. It's important to recognize and acknowledge there were systemic inequalities that led to the situation we're seeing," said Henry.

They're aiming to remove those barriers.

"There's often a lot of red tape with getting support so we're trying to avoid sending people down that same rabbit hole," said Henry.

The Young Family Farm say they could start out helping 10 families in need, with the hope that they can help even more. The family said they plan to help the families selected throughout the growing season.

Applications are open now.

The Young family has a farmer's market every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They recently received an award from state of Missouri for best family farm in Jackson County.

