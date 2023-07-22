Alicia Keys, Roc Nation bus Staley High School students to St. Louis concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alicia Keys is on stage Friday night in St. Louis and students from Staley High School were in the building.

KSHB 41 captured the moment 700 students, staff and chaperones hit the road on 16 buses all paid for by the R&B star's team.

It's a night they will never forget.

"I thought I was dreaming, I could not believe it," said Aubrey Williams, a 2023 Staley High School graduate. "There's no way."

Alicia keys announced they were rewarding the school for their solidarity at an assembly two months ago.

"During these times, it's easy to lose hope," Williams said. "The fact that people from around the world saw what happened and thought something had to be done was inspiring and motivating."

This support from Keys and her label Roc Nation comes after students marched for their classmate Ralph Yarl after he survived being shot in the head twice.

"It felt great getting his name out there for justice," said Damon Campbell, a Staley High School student.

On Friday night, the students were back together.

"Everybody is so hype," Williams said. "The free concert tickets is crazy, but to see Alicia keys — she's a legend."

For some of them, it will be their last moments with one another.

"When we first saw it, we didn't actually think we were going, because she announced it on the last day of school," said Hadley Hodge, a Staley High School graduate.

For a handful of them, it's still syncing in that their message was received nationwide, and by a star many of them grew up watching.

"It was cool for her to actually not just say she cares, but do something about it," said Amira Cash, a student heading to the concert.

Parents riding along share the excitement and the gratitude.

"I'm very excited. I've been a fan a long time and I'm glad to see the community coming together to support Ralph, that's the most important thing," said Chontelle Campbell, a Staley High School parent.

Being at the concert is enough for most of them, but the students shared what song they're excited to hear.

"I'm expecting 'this girl on fire,' maybe some fire, I don't know, some flames," Hodge said.

"Maybe a little shout out," said Makenzie Dawson, a Staley High School senior.

Yarl did go to tonight's concert separately from his classmates.

Staley students said they're excited he's able to be there.

