Alicia Keys surprises Ralph Yarl's classmates at Staley with invite to St. Louis concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alicia Keys surprised the students and staff at Staley High School with an invitation to be her guests at a concert this summer in St. Louis.

Keys made the announcement Friday via pre-recorded video, which was shown at a school assembly on the students' last day.

Keys — an international pop/R&B superstar and 15-time Grammy winner known for mega hits like "Fallin'," "Empire State of Mind" with Jay-Z and "Girl On Fire" — said she was inspired by the unity walk staged by Staley's Black Student Union to support Ralph Yarl after he was shot twice when he went to the wrong house trying to pick up his younger siblings.

Andrew Lester shot Yarl, a junior at Staley, in the head and the arm April 13 in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Terrace. He was trying to pick up his siblings in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street.

“I’ve been so moved by the demonstration of love, unity, support for our brother Ralph Yarl," Keys said in the video. “I would like to invite the entire school to my Keys for the Summer Tour July 21. I can’t wait to see you!"

Keys partnered with Jay-Z's company Roc Nation and contacted Staley Principal Dr. Larry Smith to coordinate the announcement.

Roc Nation will coordinate ticket distribution and charter bus transportation to St. Louis for the concert.

Keys is scheduled to perform July 21 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

