Aunt of Ralph Yarl shares update on 16-year-old's recovery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The aunt of Ralph Yarl says the 16-year-old is improving every day, having more good days than bad.

Yarl, a junior at Staley High School, was shot twice on April 13 while mistakenly attempting to pick up his younger siblings from the wrong address.

Dr. Faith Spoonmore, Yarl's aunt, shared an update on his condition Saturday via Instagram.

Despite his improving condition, Spoonmore shared that Yarl has been experiencing many intense headaches, which can be debilitating.

"He is a fighter and often does not complain," she posted.

Yarl is expected to make a full recovery, according to his family lawyer.

Spoonmore also shared Yarl hopes to pick up the bass clarinet again soon. North Kansas City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Clemens describes Yarl as a talented musician with a passion for the craft.

"Thank you so much for the love, prayers and support," Spoonmore said. "We appreciate you more than you know."

