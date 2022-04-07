All 4 KS, MO senators vote no on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s SCOTUS confirmation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Senate voted 53-47 Thursday to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next justice on the Supreme Court.

Four of the 47 no votes were cast by senators representing Kansas and Missouri.

The four Republicans, Sens. Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran of Kansas, and Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley of Missouri, had previously announced they would not support Brown Jackson’s nomination.

Although all 47 of the votes against Jackson were cast by Republicans, three GOP members, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) and Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) voted in favor of Brown Jackson.

Thursday’s confirmation vote clears the way for Brown Jackson to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

—

