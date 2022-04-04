Blunt joins Sens. Hawley, Marshall, Moran against SCOTUS pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Retiring Sen. Roy Blunt (R - Missouri) announced Sunday he will oppose the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court.

Blunt joins fellow Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley (R) in announcing plans to oppose Brown Jackson. Sen. Roger Marshall (R - Kansas) has also announced he will not support Brown Jackson . Sen. Jerry Moran (R - Kansas) is also listed as opposing Brown Jackson's nomination.

Blunt discussed his decision on ABC’s This Week.

Blunt said that despite what he described as a “great conversation” with Brown Jackson and that she is “certainly qualified,” he nevertheless questions her “judicial philosophy.”

“I think she’s certainly going to be confirmed,” Blunt said. “I think it’ll be a high point for the country to see her go on the court and take her unique perspective to the court, but I don’t think she’s the kind of judge that will really do the kind of work that I think needs to be done by the court.

“I won’t be supporting her but I’ll be joining others in understanding the importance of this moment,” Blunt said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on Brown Jackson’s nomination Monday.

