‘All is lost': Westport cigar shop damaged in Westport fire

One of Kansas City’s oldest buildings caught fire on Wednesday.

Firefighters rescued three people, who were all treated for smoke inhalation, but are expected to be OK.

Bill Nigro, owner of the building at 4112 Pennsylvania Ave., said the fire was contained to a second-floor residential space.

Courtesy Missouri Valley Special Collections, Kansas City Public Library, Kansas City, Missouri Photo of 4112 Pennsylvania Avenue from 1940.

Firefighters said smoke and water damaged other parts of the three-story building, including Fidel’s Westport Cigars and Social.

The cigar shop posted on social media, writing, “Between the smoke damage and the thousands of gallons of water used to extinguish the flames, all is lost. Yes, insurance will hopefully take care of most of it, but it still hurts to see this place we loved so much get destroyed.”

The cigar shop’s sister location, La Cultura Cigar and Social, is still open at 514 Southwest Blvd.

Brix Latin American Restaurant was closed Wednesday. Westport leaders anticipate it reopening on Thursday.

Nigro stated the building was constructed in the 1840s. He said it was an orphanage for children whose parents died on the westward trails passing through Westport. Children haunt the building.

“The haunting you hear are kids running up and down the hallways playing ball, laughing; it’s a pretty happy haunting,” explained Laurie Ingram, realtor.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Realtor Laurie Ingram speaks with a reporter.

Nigro and Ingram were attempting to sell the building, but they will take it off the market to evaluate the damage and next steps.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB A for sale sign on 4112 Pennsylvania Avenue claims the building is the oldest in Kansas City, Missouri.

The building is salvageable and will remain a part of Kansas City’s future.

“If you don’t know your history, how do you plan your future?” Ingram said.

The Westport Entertainment District released a statement, which said in part, “We are grateful everyone is safe and the Red Cross is assisting the tenants. While we are heartbroken, we remain positive about restoring the space.”

Investigators from the Kansas City, Missouri, police and fire departments are searching for the cause of the fire.

