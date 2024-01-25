'All we can do is make the best of it': Local para-athletes turn adversity into new found hope through sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Two local men have defied the odds, turning adversity into a source of strength through their shared love for sports.

For Denzil Burriss, life took an unexpected turn during a hunting incident that ended with him loosing his left arm. But just after Burriss thought nothing could get worse, he then was notfied that he was diabetic and lost both of his legs.

“It's not easy," said Burriss. "It's not something that anybody goes looking for, you know, it's not like something you apply for down at the mall.”

For a while, Burriss couldn't comprehend why life was throwing so many curves at him, but even through adversity, he decided to make the best of it.

“At the end of the day, things are as they are and we have to accept them and make the best of them," said Burris. "At the end of the day, the cards that you're dealt are the cards that you're dealt. All we can really do in the situation that we're given in life is make the best of it.

Hope came through an organization called The Whole Person that has been giving people with disabilities a place to be seen and heard.

“All those things are always fun. But when it comes down to it, at the end of the day, it's having a place where you feel like you're connected with each other," said Kate Hwang the adaptive sports manager for TWP.

Hwang has been helping people with disabilities find a new hope through sports. This year the organization is teaming up with Move United Community to host the first ever KC Ultimate Games competition in Basehor, Kansas this summer. Hwang said this is an opportunity for these athletes to show the community their abilities.

“This is going to be a huge event for the Kansas City area, so we're very, very excited," said Hwang.

Each week athletes like Denzil and Matthew Fritzie are training in various sports like powerlifting, cycling and crossfit for the tournament. Friztie who suffered a tragic spinal cord injury has also found his passion in sports.

“I've definitely found like a great new journey through these sports and how it's made a big impact on me.”

If you would like to learn how you can get involved with The Whole Person, you can check out their website for more information.

