Allied Materials in Kansas City makes US flags flown all over the country

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The US flag is one of the most iconic iconic symbols of freedom. One business is producing thousands of them in Kansas City.

Allied Materials in Kansas City has been operating for several decades. The business was started by a veteran himself and now his son Steven Pack has taken over operations.

“It's been the most rewarding part of it. It's one of the most rewarding things that I've ever done in terms of, especially work-wise, career-wise, without any question," Pack said.

In every shape and size, Allied Materials makes thousands of flags that are flown in government buildings and flags used to cover fallen soldiers with.

“We're the largest provider of flags to the agencies of the federal government, so you'll find our flags flying over many state and federal the agencies of the federal government," executive vice-president Tyler Young said.

What makes this warehouse even more special are the ones behind the assembly line. With over five different languages spoken and different ethnicities, one thing they all have in common is the respect that goes in making each flag.

“For me it has been something very special," Loren Vueno said. "The truth is that this is the first time that I do a job that I enjoy and I do it with so much love.”

Bringing her sewing skills from Mexico, Vueno said making these flags is also way for her to say thank you to the country that has given her an opportunity.

“It's an honor, the truth, to be in this job, especially to make the American flags," Vueno said.

Holidays like the Fourth of July is one of the busiest holidays for Allied Materials, starting preparations as early as April. They are making 1,000 flags a day and a total of 20,000 flags a month.

Check out their website if you would like to learn more about Allied Materials.

