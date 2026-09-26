ALS patients get free VIP stadium tours thanks to Kansas City nonprofit celebrating one year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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A year ago, Amecco Watkins had a small idea — do something kind for ALS patients.

12 months later, his nonprofit has taken 150 patients on VIP tours of their favorite sports stadiums, landed its first sponsor, and is now thinking bigger.

The previous tours included the stadiums where the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys play.

"It's crazy. It's been a year. All this from a small idea to just do something kind and nice for ALS patients," Watkins said.

The Rose Watkins ALS Tour of Dreams, which Watkins founded after his mother Rose died from ALS in 2023, marked its first anniversary with a tour of Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Rose Watkins ALS Tour of Dreams group on Thursday, September 24, 2026 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The milestone brought back familiar faces, including Rachel Beason, an ALS patient and die hard Chiefs fan who was among the first to experience the tour a year ago.

Beason is still sporting her Crocs and Chiefs tattoo, but the past year has brought significant changes. Her ALS has progressed, making it harder to talk and leaving her noticeably weaker.

"It's hard for sure, and I had to give up my season ticket this year, so that made me quite sad," Beason said.

ALS is a fatal disease that destroys nerve cells connected to movement. Those with the disease typically lose control over walking, talking and breathing. There is currently no cure.

Despite those challenges, Beason said she tries to spend as much time as she can with family, friends, her boyfriend and her pets, and she watches the Chiefs whenever they play. Events like the stadium tour are what keep her going.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Rachel Beason, ALS patient and member of tour

"It is mentally challenging for sure, so I try to have things to look forward to — this is one of those things," Beason said.

She also wants people to understand what ALS does — and doesn't — take away.

"The main thing I think people don't realize is that our brain is not affected temporarily," Beason said. "I'm the same person I always was, I just can't do what I could before, but I understand everything and still can make decisions for myself.”

Getting out of the house isn't easy. Beason said she needs someone to drive her and requires a specialized van to accommodate her power wheelchair, but she said it is worth it.

"Getting outside. That always lifts my spirit," Beason said.

ALS patients get free VIP stadium tours thanks to a Kansas City nonprofit celebrating one year

For Watkins, moments like that are exactly what the tour is designed to create.

"They want to get out of the house and do some things, and some days they feel like they can't do it. This is just something good for them to get out of the house and enjoy life," Watkins said. "My mom was a very giving person, so to see the smiles and the reactions that I get from them, it's all I wanted. Just to make people happy.”

The tour's first year also brought its first corporate sponsor — Morris Smith Ford of Leavenworth, Kansas. John Schomburg, the dealership's buying center manager, said the organization came to them through a connection and they were immediately drawn to the mission.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 John Schomburg, buying center manager for Morris Smith Ford of Leavenworth, Kansas

"We just love the story," Schomburg said. "Morris Smith Ford of Leavenworth looks to really jump in and support this organization. We really wanted to attach ourselves to an organization, that we'll call it, had more substance.”

For Watkins, the sponsorship marked another milestone in a year full of them.

"Good feeling to know it's just not me, that other people want to get out and help as well," Watkins said.

Looking ahead, Watkins said the tour's ambitions extend well beyond NFL stadiums.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Amecco Watkins, Rose Watkins ALS Tour of Dreams founder

"The future is not NFL stadiums and baseball stadiums or soccer stadiums, just to do as much as I can. Just to share different dreams with ALS patients and things that they've never been able to experience — I want to bring that experience to life. Possibly go overseas with this as well," Watkins said.

Beason is already looking forward to what comes next — including the Chiefs' season.

"I am super excited for this season. I think we're back to how we were in past seasons, scoring over 30 points in both games, and having the best running back we've had in years is exciting," Beason said.

As for a Super Bowl run?

"I'm always optimistic about that. For sure, we're taking the AFC West back again," Beason said.

Beason also urged people to learn more about ALS and support organizations working to help patients.

"ALS is an awful disease, and I hope people learn more about it and donate to places like the ALS Association or the Rose Watkins ALS Tour of Dreams so that more people can experience this," Beason said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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