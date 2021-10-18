Amazon to hire 1,000 seasonal workers during holidays in KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worldwide retail giant Amazon announced Monday morning that it plans to hire 150,000 seasonal employees for its U.S. operations during the upcoming holiday season, which includes more than 1,000 job openings in the Kansas City area.

Pay for these jobs begins at $18 an hour on average, and includes opportunities for up to an additional $3 an hour depending on shifts and location. A sign-on bonus of up to $3,000 is also available in some cases.

“Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods,” said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president for global customer fulfillment in a press release.

Job openings are both full-time and part-time.

Amazon said it is possible for some seasonal hires to transition to permanent employees after the holidays, pointing to its Career Choice program.

Available jobs include stowing, picking, packing and shipping in both the fulfillment and delivery centers.

Upon hiring, new employees will receive training for their specific job and instruction on the company’s COVID-19 safety procedures.

To apply, visit Amazon’s website.