American Academy of Pediatrics declares national emergency in children and teen mental health

KANSAS CITY, MO — Mental health for many has been a struggle during the pandemic, especially for teens and children.

“The issue is really real there are people who are struggling so much that they feel the need to take their own life,” Anna Hamilton, teen council member with Zero Reasons Why, said.

From one teenager to the next, Hamilton said that mental health is a real, and a serious issue among children and teens across the country and even here in her local community.

“After the pandemic hit and coming back to school and seeing how much everyone is really effected by it and the overall decline in mental health that was surrounding me,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton is not the only one seeing the recent trend. The American Academy of Pediatrics put out a declaration stating the mental health of children and teens in America is a national emergency.

According to President of the Missouri Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Dr. Kristin Sohl, the numbers that led to this recent declaration showed that the pandemic was a key component.

“We know that there has been a 51% increase in children seeking a mental health support since the pandemic started that’s an increase over where we were already in 2019,” Sohl said.

Dr. Sohl said specifically that death during the pandemic, along with anxiety and isolation are a huge factor.

“We are seeing a record number of care givers dying, so we’ve had a 140,000 children in our country lose a primary or secondary parent or grandparent or someone in those types of roles,” Sohl said. “Children are being admitted in record numbers for suicidal thoughts for self harm for things that we don't want to see.”

However it’s something that senior Anna Hamilton has seen and is working to combat with the teen led organization Zero Reasons Why preventing suicide in Johnson County, and other parts of the Kansas City Metro.

“I was really seeing the most that people were just exhausted it was like the effects of the pandemic were enough for them to handle and then having the stress from school on them just made everyone really tired, a lot of cases of depression and suicidal ideation," Hamilton said.“With the pandemic there was a lot of depression, people felt so isolated sitting in their rooms by themselves all day doing school and then there is a lot of increased anxiety."

That increased anxiety in children is taking a toll on teachers in the classroom.

“Teachers are seeing a lot of acting out in our younger grades we have students who are not able tot regulate their emotions and they get excited in the classroom, sometimes to the point where they leave the classroom,” Angie Salava, director for Social Emotional Learning and Mental Health Services for Olathe Public Schools, said. “With our older kids we are seeing more withdraws, kids who were not withdrawn before are doing that now, they may not be as active in school as they used to be and attendance can be a problem,” Salava said.

Salava and her colleagues like many other entities in the area are working to combat the issue with programs geared to reducing the stigma behind mental health.

“We do a comprehensive mental health programs that supports all students and support for some students who just have a few additional needs and then intense support for those students who have those," Salava said. We also have mental health support for students whether that’s in groups or in an individual capacity, and then we have therapeutic services through our contract therapy for those students who need intensive care."

While many work to combat the mental health problems in children and teens, Hamilton offers words of comfort from one teen to the next.

“Just because you’re a teenage our you’re younger doesn’t mean your feelings are any less valid,” Hamilton said.

The Missouri chapter for the American Academy of Pediatrics provided some resources for families dealing with mental health issues.

Johnson County also has a mental health crisis line, which people can call for further information or assistance.

Emergency Services: Mental Health

24/7 Crisis Line: 913-268-0156

Customer Care Center: 913-826-4200