American Jazz Museum offering new way to honor Kansas City jazz icon Charlie Parker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday marks what would be the 104th birthday of jazz legend and Kansas City icon Charlie Parker.

Now, there is a new way to celebrate his legacy, support the American Jazz Museum, and own a piece of art he inspired.

KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively went to the museum earlier this week to learn more about Parker who played the Alto Saxophone, was born in Kansas City, and often came back to play in clubs in KCMO.

KSHB 41 News staff Honoring Charlie Parker

Dr. Dina Bennet said he helped create bebop.

"We didn’t have this complex, fast tempoed music that really played with chord progression and changes, and that was really something new for the music scene," Bennet said. "So he was the co-architect of that and he was just extraordinary. He was a genius and he had this cool nickname yardbird."

If you've been to the newly renovated KCI terminal, you've probably seen the display called "Ornithology" that was inspired by Parker.

Now, you can get a miniature version of those.

A special edition of those miniatures that comes in a range of colors will be available for $150 and a large part of the proceeds of those miniatures will go to benefit the American Jazz Museum. Only 40 will be made.

I got a chance to talk to artist Willie Cole about the impact that Charlie Parker had on him.

"Just exposing and encouraging exploration and improvisation, whether it be in music or in mathematics, whatever, just recognizing, identifying access, and even releasing your own creativity," Cole said. "That's that's what it was for me."

You will also be able to purchase miniatures in a brass tone that will be available at the American Jazz Museum gift shop, as well as some Made In KC locations and eventually at the airport as well.

There is also a full day of events planned to celebrate the legacy of Charlie Parker on his birthday Thursday, Aug. 29.

