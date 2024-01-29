American, United add flights between Kansas City, Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom members looking to support the team at Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium will have more options to get there.

In addition to regularly scheduled routes between Kansas City International Airport and Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport, American Airlines and United Airlines announced additional flights Sunday night after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game.

American Airlines is adding three round-trip flights between KCI and LAS:



12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 to LAS

12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 to LAS

12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 to LAS

12:20 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12 to MCI

8:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 12 to MCI

9:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 12 to MCI

“We are excited to welcome football fans to the city, as they experience all that Las Vegas has to offer,” American Airlines Director of Las Vegas Operations said in a press release. “These additional flights will give sports fans more direct travel options so that they can touch down, rally with fellow sports fans and cheer on their favorite team.”

United is adding three flights from MCI to LAS:



5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 (Flight 1587)

10:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 (Flight 2287)

4:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 (Flight 1989)

The carrier is offering three return flights back to KCI:

11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11 (Flight 2722)

10:10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 (Flight 2731)

1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 (Flight 2691)

United estimates the added flights will give up to 1,000 fans the chance to make the game.

