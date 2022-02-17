AMI or snow day? How families deal with differing school snow day plans

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Many school districts across the Kansas City area canceled school altogether Thursday because of weather, but other districts either sent work home or had virtual classes.

Dallas Frantsen is a third grader at William Yates Elementary School. On Thursday, she spent part of the day doing math work.

"It’s a snow day packet for us to do stuff, because we still have to do work even if we’re not at school,” Frantsen said.

Frantsen’s school is in the Blue Springs School District. The district has the first five school days as Alternative Methods of Instruction, or AMI.

Frantsen did see some perks to the day.

“I didn’t have to wake up this morning and have to go outside and wait for the bus,” she said.

But her mother, Charlotte Brinker, would prefer a more traditional snow day.

“Snow days, as a kid that was the best part,” Brinker said. “No school, go play in the snow, do whatever you want, it’s a free day.”

That was the plan Thursday for the Lopez family a couple streets away.

They live in the Independence School District. The district decided to cancel school Thursday.

No school meant no morning alarm for Truman High School junior Christopher Lopez.

"I woke up at like eight to take the trash out, but then went back into my room and just woke up like 10 minutes ago,” he explained after he woke up at 1:18 p.m.

With their work and school canceled, the Lopez family spent time together and didn’t feel the need to anything at all.

“It’s considered a good day if we’re snowed in, snuggling," Joe Lopez said. "Chilling at the house."

