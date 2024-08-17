Amidst tailgating, game day festivities, pair of Chiefs fans tie the knot hours before kick off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grills were smoking and the music was flowing outside of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as tailgaters returned for the first time this season.

"This is an annual tradition; we look forward to every game — that's why we show up early," said James Donovan, a lifelong Chiefs fans. "We pre-tailgate before the tailgate."

There was lots of excitement for another football season, but for Chris and Jennifer Watkins, who tied the knot hours before kickoff, it'll be a season to remember.

“We just love watching Chiefs games and everything," Chris Watkins said. "Last time we were here, we got engaged here, so what better than now to get married."

A special moment they shared with other fans.

Jennifer Watkins said it only made sense to have their biggest moment at a place that brought them together.

“We’ve been a longtime fans, she said. "You know, they’re amazin; we love watching."

While the newlywed look toward more cake and games together, one thing all fans have in common is the future of the season.

"We are ready to get this season started for the first three-peat here at arrowhead stadium," Donovan said.

As the Chiefs eye a potential three-peat, Taylor Garrison, a chiefs superfan said this season couldn't get here fast enough.

"If there’s something I missed more, it’s being able to show up here with friends and family that you can meet for the first time," Garrison said. "There’s nothing better than this parking lot."

