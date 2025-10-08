An author, legislators, attorneys among applicants for interim Jackson County Executive

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. He's spent the past several months focused on the recall of Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. Share your story idea with Charlie .

The Jackson County Clerk released the resumés of 12 eligible applicants for the job of interim Jackson County Executive. They include an author, two current legislators, several attorneys, and a mix of people with and without public service.

Voters recalled Frank White, Jr with 85 percent of the vote on Sept. 30. An application window for people interested in the job closed at noon on Monday.

Legislators must appoint someone to fill the seat until Dec. 31, 2026. Members of the legislature will meet Thursday to debate parameters for appointing an interim executive.

Kay Barnes, former Kansas City, Missouri, mayor, is serving as a temporary executive for up to 30 days while legislators choose a more permanent, yet interim, replacement.

Voters will elect a new county executive in November 2026.

KSHB 41 News reviewed the applications and resumés of the 12 eligible candidates. They are listed below along with their top three priorities.



Curt Dougherty. Former Independence city council member (2012 to 2020) and representative in the Missouri House (2003 to 2010) who is an electrician by trade. Leases for the Chiefs and Royals, complete outstanding property tax appeals, and advance the county’s image are his listed priorities..



Former Independence city council member (2012 to 2020) and representative in the Missouri House (2003 to 2010) who is an electrician by trade. Leases for the Chiefs and Royals, complete outstanding property tax appeals, and advance the county’s image are his listed priorities.. Charlie Franklin. Jackson County legislator since 2019. Accountant by trade. His priorities include improving the assessment process, the transition to the new jail, and improving the relationship between the executive and the legislature.



Jackson County legislator since 2019. Accountant by trade. His priorities include improving the assessment process, the transition to the new jail, and improving the relationship between the executive and the legislature. Kevon Graves. A teacher at the Kansas City Public School District. He’s run for the Missouri House of Representatives and lost in the primary twice. Graves’ priorities include lowering property taxes, lowering violent crime, and investing more in education.



A teacher at the Kansas City Public School District. He’s run for the Missouri House of Representatives and lost in the primary twice. Graves’ priorities include lowering property taxes, lowering violent crime, and investing more in education. Jennifer Lynn Halverson. An attorney and realtor who has worked as a public defender and taught elementary school. She wants to restore public trust, improve infrastructure - from roads to internet access - and reform the criminal justice and property tax systems.



An attorney and realtor who has worked as a public defender and taught elementary school. She wants to restore public trust, improve infrastructure - from roads to internet access - and reform the criminal justice and property tax systems. Justice Horn. Currently serving as UMKC’s student body president while pursuing a graduate degree in public administration. Horn has a long list of civic engagement, including currently serving on the county’s Plan Commission. Restoring trust in the government, improving the property assessment process, and economic development are among his goals.



Currently serving as UMKC’s student body president while pursuing a graduate degree in public administration. Horn has a long list of civic engagement, including currently serving on the county’s Plan Commission. Restoring trust in the government, improving the property assessment process, and economic development are among his goals. Lorenzo Johnson. He currently works as a multi-office supervisor for H&R Block with prior service at the IRS. Johnson wants to take an active role in property assessments, stadium negotiations and generally promote an open and available government.



He currently works as a multi-office supervisor for H&R Block with prior service at the IRS. Johnson wants to take an active role in property assessments, stadium negotiations and generally promote an open and available government. Phil LeVota. An attorney who represented citizens involved in the White recall petition. Their lawsuit ultimately led to the Sept. 30 recall election date. LeVota would prioritize property assessment reform, rebuilding trust, and working collaboratively with legislators on issues like stadium funding, budgets, and transitioning to the new jail.



An attorney who represented citizens involved in the White recall petition. Their lawsuit ultimately led to the Sept. 30 recall election date. LeVota would prioritize property assessment reform, rebuilding trust, and working collaboratively with legislators on issues like stadium funding, budgets, and transitioning to the new jail. DaRon McGee. Current chairman of the Jackson County Legislature, he was elected in 2022. Former representative in the Missouri House (2016-2019). His priorities were not included in the clerk’s notes.



Current chairman of the Jackson County Legislature, he was elected in 2022. Former representative in the Missouri House (2016-2019). His priorities were not included in the clerk’s notes. Jeremy Raines. A ramp agent for American Airlines who also works for Amazon and as a detention officer for CoreCivic’s Leavenworth facility. He ran for the County Executive seat in 2018, losing to White in the primary. He listed property assessments, improving the relationship between the executive and legislature, and sports stadium funding as his priorities.



A ramp agent for American Airlines who also works for Amazon and as a detention officer for CoreCivic’s Leavenworth facility. He ran for the County Executive seat in 2018, losing to White in the primary. He listed property assessments, improving the relationship between the executive and legislature, and sports stadium funding as his priorities. Dan Tarwater. Former Jackson County Legislator from 1994 to 2022 who works a sales executive at an insurance agency. His top goals are to reform the assessment process, create a collaborative government, and keep the Chiefs and Royals in Kansas City as he did while on the legislature in 2006.



Former Jackson County Legislator from 1994 to 2022 who works a sales executive at an insurance agency. His top goals are to reform the assessment process, create a collaborative government, and keep the Chiefs and Royals in Kansas City as he did while on the legislature in 2006. Christine Taylor-Butler. A children’s book author with a degree from MIT who worked at Hallmark Cards for 12 years. She listed four priorities. To restore trust, review the budget with legislators, find solutions for a potential overcrowding at the new jail, and address the stadiums issue.



A children’s book author with a degree from MIT who worked at Hallmark Cards for 12 years. She listed four priorities. To restore trust, review the budget with legislators, find solutions for a potential overcrowding at the new jail, and address the stadiums issue. James Allen Witteman, Jr. An attorney with experience in defense and prosecution. Priorities include creating a better relationship between the executive and legislature, improving the property assessment process, and reviewing the effectiveness of county leadership.

