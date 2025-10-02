Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Report: Former KCMO Mayor Kay Barnes to serve as temporary Jackson County executive

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE Democrat Kay Barnes talks to supporters during a campaign stop in Kearney, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2008, as she runs for Missouri's 6th district. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Kay Barnes appears poised to be named the temporary Jackson County Executive Thursday.

Jackson County Legislature Chairman DaRon McGee has called a news conference Thursday to announce a temporary county executive after voters overwhelmingly recalled current County Executive Frank White Jr.

In a Facebook post overnight, Jackson County Legislator Jalen Anderson posted that Barnes would be appointed.

Barnes would serve in the position for the next 30 days while the legislature works to identify an interim county executive that would serve out the remainder of White’s term that’s set to expire in November 2026.

Barnes, 87, served as KCMO mayor from 1999 to 2007.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

