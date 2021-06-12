Annual Big Slick Fundraiser to benefit Children's Mercy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Slick KC fundraiser airs on Saturday night that benefits Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Big Slick is hosted by Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle and David Koechner. All from the KC metro area.

The fundraiser is usually a two day event but COVID-19 made them adjust them plans. Instead, they will stream their “virtually talented show” at 7:30pm on their website, YouTube and Facebook Page. They are asking people if they can to donate to hospital to help end childhood cancer.

The show will feature dozens of celebrities and even some Chiefs players.

"This year we had to go virtual because it takes about 9 months to plan this thing. So, we couldn't commit to things. So, we had to do a virtual event this year and that's fine. KC is still showing up and representing. Hopefully we will raise a lot of money this year and then next year fingers crossed, we will be back to a live event,” said co-host of the event, Rob Riggle.

