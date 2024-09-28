Annual Heart Walk KC brings community and survivors together

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The annual Heart Walk KC hosted by the American Heart Association returns this weekend—an event that aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular health while also celebrating survivors of heart disease and stroke.

"Everyone’s affected by heart disease and stroke and so our goal here in Kansas City with the American Association. Make sure that everyone is healthy, regardless of where you live, and the funds that we raise here are crucial to our mission to help do that," said Amanda Nichols, vice president of the American Heart Association in Kansas City.

The event attracts thousands of people from across the Kansas City area in support of those fighting heart disease alongside those who are survivors.

"It is so impactful when you see these companies and individuals coming out with their matching T-shirts for their families and representing their love for one another, it’s life-changing," said Laura Lopez, executive director.

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, and this morning’s walk serves as a critical fundraiser to fight against it.

"It’s extremely powerful. I think everybody here has been impacted by someone from heart disease or stroke and some way, shape, or form so when you see the community come together, Kansas City is great anyway but when you see everybody come together on a day that’s so special like this it really is heartwarming," said Lopez.

In addition to the walk, the event will have a variety of activities for kids and people of all ages.

"We have a kids zone area," said Nichols. "We have an area for survivors snacks and so much more and then our actual walk starts at nine. Will do a walk; it’s about a little over a mile if you wanna do a little bit more, you can do it twice and then we have some recognition for survivors and it’s really just an opportunity to come out and celebrate. Just be a healthy Kansas City.”

The walk has relocated to the north lawn of the World War I Museum and Memorial. The event starts at 8 a.m. followed by the walk.

You can check out their website to learn more about the American Heart Association's mission and how you can get involved.

