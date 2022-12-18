Annual Kansas City Senior Citizen Christmas Dinner relies on community for help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In its 46th year, the Kansas City Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner is set to serve hundreds of people ages 60 and older in just one week.

After a turkey supplier dropped out last week, founder and organizer Richard White is relying on his faith and the community to pull together this year’s dinner.

“It’s a community effort,” he said. “This is all about the businesses and the people going together and making it Christmas.”

When White first started the dinner years ago, he was an officer with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, taking calls from seniors on Christmas Day.

“They were alone. They were by themselves,” White said. “They needed somebody.”

His family members have lent a helping hand ever since.

“She says, 'Dad, we have the largest family in Kansas City on Christmas Day,'” White said. “And we do!”

A pandemic and inflation woes haven’t stopped donations, but some have slowed.

“They give when you wouldn’t think they could,” White said of businesses donating this year. “They still do.”

White is relying on a raffle to help make up some of the costs.

You can enter the raffle online. Winners are picked on the 26th.

Christmas lunch is served at noon at the following locations:

St. Peter's Catholic School (6400 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131)

Solid Rock Bible Church (2501 NE 39th Street, Kansas City, MO 64116)

Christ United Methodist Church (14506 E. 39th Street, South Independence, MO 64055)

