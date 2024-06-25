Annual Storypalooza allows kids to meet KC-area authors, encourages summer reading

The Learning Tree in Prairie Village is encouraging summer reading through its annual Storypalooza on Tuesday.

Storypalooza features a dozen local authors and illustrators reading their books to children of all ages. The event is free to attend in Learning Tree’s parking lot. The reading runs from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

“I think it's really fun for kids to know that, hey, these stories come from real people who are authors, and they live right here in Kansas City, so it's really inspiring to meet them,” said Brett Goodwin, co-owner of The Learning Tree.

There will be free snacks and drinks along with activities.

Jenn Bailey and Alastair Heim are two authors reading their stories to kids on Tuesday.

Bailey is an award-winning author who writes the “Henry” books. She said she knows how kids may struggle to enjoy reading and said it is important to find stories the child is interested in.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Jenn Bailey writes the "Henry" children's books.

“That's the thing I hear that sometimes it's like my kid doesn't read. Maybe your kid doesn't read the type of book you're trying to give them, expose them to everything. Graphic novels, that's reading the back of the cereal box, that's reading. You just want them to find the story,” Bailey said.

Heim is the author behind “No Tooting at Tea” and more recently, “How the Grinch Lost Christmas.” Heim said he looks at his books as an escape for children.

“I am trying to give kids five minutes of happiness before bedtime. There's so much negativity in the world. There's so many things that they have to deal with that we didn't have to really deal with when we were kids,” Heim said.

The local authors are scheduled to read at these times:

9:45 a.m. – Jody Jenson Schaffer

10 a.m. – Sue Gallion

10:15 a.m. – Brian Gehrlein

10:30 a.m. – Daniel Miyares

10:45 a.m. – Jenn Bailey

11 a.m. – Jessica Marie

11:15 a.m. – Ann Ingalls

11:30 a.m. – Brad Sneed

11:45 a.m. – Alastair Heim