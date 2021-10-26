Another Hickman Mills school targeted by threat on Snapchat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hickman Mills parents were informed Monday of a threat made against Ruskin High School via social media.

The threat was posted to Snapchat, but the content of the threat was not explained.

Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating and the district is adding extra security at the school as a precaution.

The district does not believe it is a credible threat.

Officials also said there have been several unsubstantiated threats recently, and they will continue to take them seriously and inform families.

Another threat was made at Smith-Hale Middle School last week and was also posted to Snapchat.