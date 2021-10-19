Threat prompts added security at Smith-Hale Middle School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be extra security and additional safety measures in place Tuesday at Smith-Hale Middle School.

The Hickman Mills C-1 School District said “a student allegedly posted a threatening message on Snapchat directed towards Smith-Hale,” according to a letter the district sent to parents Monday night.

Hickman Mills has been in contact with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, which the district said is investigating the threat.

“We are working with KCPD and as a precaution will have extra security and safety measures in place at Smith-Hale,” Hickman Mills said in its letter to parents. “The safety of HMC-1 students and staff is our top priority and we take all threats seriously.”

The district also thanked the parents, students and community members who reported the threat to police and administrators.

Smith-Hale Middle School is located in the 9000 block of Old Santa Fe Road in south KCMO.

It is a different school than the vacant Smith-Hale Junior High, which was the site of a fire Monday in the 8900 block of Longview Road.

