Another week of Royals, MLB games canceled through April 14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday another two series of baseball games have been canceled through April 14 as the owner's lockout continues, sources report.

MLB statement. Games cancelled through April 13. Jackie Robinson Day (April 15) marking the 75th anniversary of Robinson's MLB debut would be part of the next wave of cancelations. pic.twitter.com/jAFrtuT7pG — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) March 9, 2022

Manfred said in a statement that after a second late-night bargaining session in a week, a deal has still not be reached.

This is the first time in 27 years MLB has lost games due to a lockout.

