Another week of Royals, MLB games canceled through April 14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday another two series of baseball games have been canceled through April 14 as the owner's lockout continues, sources report.

Manfred said in a statement that after a second late-night bargaining session in a week, a deal has still not be reached.

This is the first time in 27 years MLB has lost games due to a lockout.

