Appeal filed in Missouri Medicaid expansion lawsuit

Cole County Judge ruled in favor of state
Campaign workers David Woodruff, left, and Jason White, right, deliver boxes of initiative petitions signatures to the Missouri secretary of state&#39;s office in Jefferson City, Mo., on Friday, May 1, 2020. The Healthcare for Missouri campaign said it gathered nearly 350,000 signatures for a proposed constitutional amendment expanding Medicaid coverage to thousands of low-income adults.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jun 24, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Missourians who filed suit against the state regarding funding for Medicaid expansion have appealed a Cole County judge's ruling in the case.

Judge Jon Beetem ruled on Wednesday that Gov. Mike Parson's decision to not implement the program was lawful.

The lawsuit was filed after Parson announced in May that he would drop the voter-approved plans to expand Medicaid.

Missouri lawmakers passed the state's budget with out including funding for the expansion, and Parson cited that in his decision to drop it.

Last August, voters signed off on passing Medicaid expansion.

The appeal was filed on the same day Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled in favor of the state.

