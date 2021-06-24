Appeal filed in Missouri Medicaid expansion lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Missourians who filed suit against the state regarding funding for Medicaid expansion have appealed a Cole County judge's ruling in the case.

Judge Jon Beetem ruled on Wednesday that Gov. Mike Parson's decision to not implement the program was lawful.

The lawsuit was filed after Parson announced in May that he would drop the voter-approved plans to expand Medicaid.

RELATED: Gov. Parson talks special session, Medicaid expansion, KCPD funding

Missouri lawmakers passed the state's budget with out including funding for the expansion, and Parson cited that in his decision to drop it.

Last August, voters signed off on passing Medicaid expansion.

The appeal was filed on the same day Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled in favor of the state.