Applebee’s sues franchisee who closed 8 Kansas City-area locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Applebee’s has filed a lawsuit against the franchisee who recently closed eight Kansas City-area locations.



9300 East 350 Highway, Raytown, Missouri

11000 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas

3404 Rainbow Boulevard, Kansas City, Kansas

2912 South Fourth Street, Leavenworth, Kansas

16110 West 135th Street, Olathe, Kansas

6800 Johnson Drive, Mission, Kansas

1700 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas

1501 Northeast Douglas Street, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

In the suit, Applebee’s claimed the franchisee breached their contract with the restaurant by unilaterally closing the restaurants without the franchisor's consent.

The closure also violated the franchise agreement as the move came before the end of the agreement's term.

In the agreement, the franchisee was required to pay Applebee’s for royalties and advertising fees.

Applebee’s is seeking $4,476,000 for future losses.

Additionally, the closures meant the franchisee violated the lease agreements for the Raytown, Mission, Leavenworth and Olathe restaurant properties.

Applebee’s Restaurants Kansas, LLC, which the franchisee assumed all lease obligations from, is liable for around $3,600,00.

Along with the royalties/advertising losses and outstanding rent, Applebee’s is seeking reimbursement for attorneys’ fees and litigation expenses.

Thus, Applebee’s is seeking approximately $8,076,000 in total damages.

The trial for the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, will be held in Kansas City, Kansas.

