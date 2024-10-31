'It was a punch to the gut': Applebee's employees frustrated over sudden closure of Kansas City-area locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A franchise group who owns 10 Applebee's locations in the Kansas City area filed for bankruptcy this week, resulting in the closure of eight of those stores.

Some employees at the Applebee's location Mission, Kansas, came into work Wednesday morning to find the door locked and a note posted on the door.

KSHB 41 News staff Closed Applebee's sign

Jessica Sewell was supposed to be working a double shift on Halloween. Instead, she’s mourning the loss of what she saw as her future.

"It was a punch to the gut how quickly it was taken away and the way it was handled," Sewell said.

KSHB 41 News staff Jessica Sewell

Her former colleague, Jae Moyer, said they found out they were unemployed from a Snapchat message.

Both Moyer and Sewell said the hospitality they showed customers for years was not reciprocated by restaurant ownership.

"It’s just disrespectful," Moyer said. "The way they are treating us through this process."

KSHB 41 News staff Jae Moyer

There has been a recent trend of chain restaurants closing in the U.S.

Chains like Red Lobster and Buca di Beppo filed for bankruptcy this year.

Just this week, TGIFridays announced the closure of 50 stores nationwide. CNN reportsbankruptcy is near.

"We literally built this place and made it our home and put our heart and soul into it," Moyer said.

Local employees said they loved their job at Applebee’s and will be hard pressed to find another work environment like it.

“This is the best job I will ever find,” Sewell said. “For it to be ripped away like it was is horrendous.”

The coworkers said they don’t know when they’ll be able to walk back into the store to collect their belongings.

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending.