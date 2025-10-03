Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Application available to become interim Jackson County Executive

Residents call for transparency in selection process
recall sign.jpg
Fabian Rosales/KSHB
A yard sign supports the recall of Jackson County, Missouri, Executive Frank White.
recall sign.jpg
Posted

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

———

An application is now available online for people interested in becoming the interim Jackson County Executive following Frank White's recall.

The online application must be notarized and asks for candidates to submit their resumé as well.

Unofficial results show 85 percent of voters recalled White Tuesday. He doesn’t vacate the office until election boards certify the results, which is supposed to happen next week.

Thursday, DaRon McGee, chairman of the Jackson County legislature, appointed Kay Barnes, former Kansas City Mayor, as temporary County Executive.

She’ll fill the role for up to 30 days after election results are certified. During that time, legislators will choose someone else to serve as executive until January 1, 2027.

Voters will select someone for a full, four-year term in November 2026.

The public is invited to a meeting Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Metropolitan Community College Longview to express what they want in the next county executive.

“We want to be sure we can trust and rely on the new one,” said Amie Martinez.

Amie Martinez.jpg
Jackson County, Missouri, resident Amie Martinez.

Voters want the selection process to be transparent.

“I think we should know who all the candidates are that they’re looking at,” explained Marjain Breitenbach.

Marjain Breitenbach.jpg
Jackson County, Missouri, resident Marjain Breitenbach.

Bessie O’Mays agrees. She wants to know who applies for the job.

“So we can read and prepare ourselves and check on our own,” she explained.

Bessie O'Mays.jpg
Jackson County, Missouri, resident Bessie O'Mays.

Early on, three names have emerged as serious contenders for the job. They are McGee, the current legislature’s chairman, Dan Tarwater, a former legislator, and Phil LeVota, an attorney who helped members of the recall effort.

“I think we have to be very careful to make sure we don’t lose the trust of Jackson Countians,” said Legislator Jalen Anderson about transparency in the next steps.

Jalen Anderson.jpg
Jackson County, Missouri, Legislator Jalen Anderson.

The county has not committed to interviewing finalists in a public setting.

McGee said he’ll schedule a public meeting some time next week to review candidates.

Applications for people interested in the role are due Monday, October 6 at 12 noon.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us