Application available to become interim Jackson County Executive

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

———

An application is now available online for people interested in becoming the interim Jackson County Executive following Frank White's recall.

The online application must be notarized and asks for candidates to submit their resumé as well.

Unofficial results show 85 percent of voters recalled White Tuesday. He doesn’t vacate the office until election boards certify the results, which is supposed to happen next week.

Thursday, DaRon McGee, chairman of the Jackson County legislature, appointed Kay Barnes, former Kansas City Mayor, as temporary County Executive.

She’ll fill the role for up to 30 days after election results are certified. During that time, legislators will choose someone else to serve as executive until January 1, 2027.

Voters will select someone for a full, four-year term in November 2026.

The public is invited to a meeting Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Metropolitan Community College Longview to express what they want in the next county executive.

“We want to be sure we can trust and rely on the new one,” said Amie Martinez.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Jackson County, Missouri, resident Amie Martinez.

Voters want the selection process to be transparent.

“I think we should know who all the candidates are that they’re looking at,” explained Marjain Breitenbach.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Jackson County, Missouri, resident Marjain Breitenbach.

Bessie O’Mays agrees. She wants to know who applies for the job.

“So we can read and prepare ourselves and check on our own,” she explained.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Jackson County, Missouri, resident Bessie O'Mays.

Early on, three names have emerged as serious contenders for the job. They are McGee, the current legislature’s chairman, Dan Tarwater, a former legislator, and Phil LeVota, an attorney who helped members of the recall effort.

“I think we have to be very careful to make sure we don’t lose the trust of Jackson Countians,” said Legislator Jalen Anderson about transparency in the next steps.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Jackson County, Missouri, Legislator Jalen Anderson.

The county has not committed to interviewing finalists in a public setting.

McGee said he’ll schedule a public meeting some time next week to review candidates.

Applications for people interested in the role are due Monday, October 6 at 12 noon.

