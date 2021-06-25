Are fireworks legal in my Kansas City-area city? A definitive 2021 guide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Are fireworks are legal where you live? Consult this guide to find out.

41 Action News has compiled the rules on fireworks of Kansas City-area counties and cities for this Fourth of July season.

COUNTIES

Johnson County: Fireworks are illegal in all unincorporated areas of Johnson County, according to the county website .

Jackson County: In unincorporated Jackson County, Mo., it is illegal to possess fireworks. There are certain exceptions for fireworks sales and what the county defines as fireworks here .

Clay County: All cities in the county have their own ordinances. Please refer to your specific city's website for more information.

Wyandotte County: (See KCK)

CITIES

MISSOURI:

Belton

Legality: Fireworks can be sold from 8:00 AM on June 28 to midnight on July 4 by approved civic groups.

Hours: Fireworks can be used from 10:00 a.m. 10:00 p.m. on those approved days. On July 4 they can be used from 10:00 a.m. to midnight.

Restrictions: No Bottle Rockets, Sky Rockets or Roman Candles.

Source: For more on fireworks in Belton, check the city’s website .

Blue Springs

Legality: Sales of fireworks will be permitted by local, non-profit, religious or community service organizations from July 1 to July 4.

Hours: Fireworks can be used July 1-3 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and on July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Restrictions: Bottle rockets, rockets of all types and size and any fireworks with an aerial trajectory with a cylinder or cartridge that does not completely burn up before landing are not allowed.

Source: For more on fireworks in Blue Springs, check the city’s rules .

Gladstone

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: Not allowed.

Source: For more on fireworks in Gladstone, check the city’s ordinance .

Grain Valley

Legality: Fireworks can be sold by approved community/charitable organizations from June 27 to July 4 up until 11:00 p.m.

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on July 2, 3 and 4.

Restrictions: Bottle rockets or night parachutes are not allowed.

Source: For more on fireworks in Grain Valley, check the city’s rules .

Grandview

Legality: Sale not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: Not allowed.

Source: For more on fireworks in Grandview, check the city’s rules .

Independence

Legality: Allowed by approved vendors.

Hours: Can be used from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and July 5 and 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4.

Restrictions: No sparkler bombs, sky lanterns or altered or combined fireworks.

Source: For more on fireworks in Independence, check the city’s rules .

Kansas City (Mo.)

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: Not allowed.

Source: For more on fireworks in Kansas City, Mo., check the city’s ordinance .

Lee's Summit

Legality: Can be sold by vendors who acquire a permit.

Hours: Fireworks can be used on July 3 and 5 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m., and on July 4 between 10 a.m. and midnight.

Restrictions: Households that want to use them will need a Fireworks Use Permit.

Source: For more on fireworks in Lee’s Summit, check the city’s website .

Liberty

Legality: N/A

Hours: Fireworks will be allowed from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on July 3 and July 4.

Restrictions: Aerial fireworks will only be allowed on three acre tracts of land or more.

Source: For more on fireworks in Liberty, check the city’s website .

Parkville

Legality: Businesses selling fireworks must have a permit.

Hours: Legal to be sold and used on July 1, July 2, July 3 and July 5 between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. and on July 4 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m.

Restrictions: Aerial fireworks are not allowed, but special groups can try and get a permit.

Source: For more on fireworks in Parkville, check the city’s rules .

Peculiar

Legality: The Board of Alderman can approve the use of fireworks on July 4 within the business district.

Hours: Use is allowed July 1- July 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Restrictions: Bottle rockets are not allowed. No fireworks will be allowed in the business district or on public property without a permit.

Source: For more on fireworks in Peculiar, check the city’s website .

Raymore

Legality: Sale will be legal from June 28 to July 4 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hours: Use of fireworks will be allowed from July 1-3 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Restrictions: No bottle rockets, roman candles and airborne paper lanterns. Fireworks can’t be used in the business district or on city property without permission from the city.

Source: For more on fireworks in Raymore, check the city’s rules .

Raytown

Legality: A permit is required to use and sell fireworks.

Hours: With a permit, they are allowed on July 4 from noon to 11 p.m. and on July 5 from noon to 10 p.m.

Restrictions: N/A

Source: For more on fireworks in Raytown, check the city’s ordinance .

Riverside

Legality: N/A

Hours: Fireworks can be used from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. from June 26 to July 2 and on July 5, and from 10:00 a.m. to midnight on July 3 and July 4.

Restrictions: No bottle rockets.

Source: For more on fireworks in Riverside, head to the city’s website .

KANSAS:

DeSoto

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: The sale, use and display of fireworks in DeSoto is illegal.

Source: For more on fireworks in DeSoto, head to the city’s website .

Kansas City (Kan.)

Legality: Yes!

Hours: You can discharge fireworks between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. from July 2 through July 4.

Restrictions: Bottle rockets, sky rockets, missile-type rockets, lanterns, sky candles and fire balloons are not allowed.

More: For more information on fireworks in Kansas City, Kansas, see the city’s fireworks ordinances .

Lawrence

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: Fireworks are illegal, but the city allows some “novelty items" such as party poppers, snappers, snakes and glow worms, sparklers, toy caps and toy smoke devices.

More: For more information on fireworks in Lawrence, go to the city’s website .

Leavenworth

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: Fireworks are illegal unless you get a permit for a public display, but their exceptions are toy paper caps and smoke balls.

More: For more information on fireworks in Leavenworth, check out their ordinances .

Lenexa

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: All fireworks are illegal except sparklers, paper caps and other ground devices.

More: For more information on fireworks in Lenexa, check out their ordinances .

Merriam

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: Merriam prohibits the possession, storing, selling, handling and/or use of fireworks.

More: For more on fireworks in Merriam, check their ordinances.

Mission

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: The use of fireworks is banned in Mission except for supervised public exhibitions or displays.

More: For more information on fireworks in Mission, visit their website .

Mission Hills

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: It is illegal to sell and use during the year, but the city allows sparklers, flower pots, fountains, colored fire cones and boxes, nonpoisonous snakes, cap pistols and caps on July 3 and 4.

More: Fore more on fireworks in Mission Hills, visit their website .

Olathe

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: An operational permit is required to shoot fireworks.

More: For more information on fire codes in Olathe, check the city's ordinances.

Overland Park

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: Allows snappers, snakes, toy pistols or canes with caps.

More: For more information on fireworks in Overland Park, go to their website .

Prairie Village

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: All kinds of fireworks are prohibited in Prairie Village, with the exception of toy paper caps containing no more than 0.25 grains of explosive composition.

More: For more information on fireworks in Prairie Village, check the city's oridinances .

Shawnee

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: All kinds of fireworks are prohibited in Shawnee, with the exception of snakes and caps, including sparklers.

More: For more information on fireworks in Shawnee, check the city’s website .

Spring Hill

Legality: Firework sales run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 27 through July 5.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m on July 2-5.

Restrictions: No fireworks in public areas or on public property.

More: For more on fireworks in Spring Hill, check the city's website .

And that's all folks! Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!

