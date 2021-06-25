Are fireworks legal in my Kansas City-area city? A definitive 2021 guide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Are fireworks are legal where you live? Consult this guide to find out.
41 Action News has compiled the rules on fireworks of Kansas City-area counties and cities for this Fourth of July season.
COUNTIES
Johnson County: Fireworks are illegal in all unincorporated areas of Johnson County, according to the county website.
Jackson County: In unincorporated Jackson County, Mo., it is illegal to possess fireworks. There are certain exceptions for fireworks sales and what the county defines as fireworks here.
Clay County: All cities in the county have their own ordinances. Please refer to your specific city's website for more information.
Wyandotte County: (See KCK)
CITIES
MISSOURI:
Belton
Legality: Fireworks can be sold from 8:00 AM on June 28 to midnight on July 4 by approved civic groups.
Hours: Fireworks can be used from 10:00 a.m. 10:00 p.m. on those approved days. On July 4 they can be used from 10:00 a.m. to midnight.
Restrictions: No Bottle Rockets, Sky Rockets or Roman Candles.
Source: For more on fireworks in Belton, check the city’s website.
Blue Springs
Legality: Sales of fireworks will be permitted by local, non-profit, religious or community service organizations from July 1 to July 4.
Hours: Fireworks can be used July 1-3 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and on July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Restrictions: Bottle rockets, rockets of all types and size and any fireworks with an aerial trajectory with a cylinder or cartridge that does not completely burn up before landing are not allowed.
Source: For more on fireworks in Blue Springs, check the city’s rules.
Gladstone
Legality: Not allowed.
Hours: Not allowed.
Restrictions: Not allowed.
Source: For more on fireworks in Gladstone, check the city’s ordinance.
Grain Valley
Legality: Fireworks can be sold by approved community/charitable organizations from June 27 to July 4 up until 11:00 p.m.
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on July 2, 3 and 4.
Restrictions: Bottle rockets or night parachutes are not allowed.
Source: For more on fireworks in Grain Valley, check the city’s rules.
Grandview
Legality: Sale not allowed.
Hours: Not allowed.
Restrictions: Not allowed.
Source: For more on fireworks in Grandview, check the city’s rules.
Independence
Legality: Allowed by approved vendors.
Hours: Can be used from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and July 5 and 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4.
Restrictions: No sparkler bombs, sky lanterns or altered or combined fireworks.
Source: For more on fireworks in Independence, check the city’s rules.
Kansas City (Mo.)
Legality: Not allowed.
Hours: Not allowed.
Restrictions: Not allowed.
Source: For more on fireworks in Kansas City, Mo., check the city’s ordinance.
Lee's Summit
Legality: Can be sold by vendors who acquire a permit.
Hours: Fireworks can be used on July 3 and 5 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m., and on July 4 between 10 a.m. and midnight.
Restrictions: Households that want to use them will need a Fireworks Use Permit.
Source: For more on fireworks in Lee’s Summit, check the city’s website.
Liberty
Legality: N/A
Hours: Fireworks will be allowed from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on July 3 and July 4.
Restrictions: Aerial fireworks will only be allowed on three acre tracts of land or more.
Source: For more on fireworks in Liberty, check the city’s website.
Parkville
Legality: Businesses selling fireworks must have a permit.
Hours: Legal to be sold and used on July 1, July 2, July 3 and July 5 between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. and on July 4 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m.
Restrictions: Aerial fireworks are not allowed, but special groups can try and get a permit.
Source: For more on fireworks in Parkville, check the city’s rules.
Peculiar
Legality: The Board of Alderman can approve the use of fireworks on July 4 within the business district.
Hours: Use is allowed July 1- July 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Restrictions: Bottle rockets are not allowed. No fireworks will be allowed in the business district or on public property without a permit.
Source: For more on fireworks in Peculiar, check the city’s website.
Raymore
Legality: Sale will be legal from June 28 to July 4 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Hours: Use of fireworks will be allowed from July 1-3 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Restrictions: No bottle rockets, roman candles and airborne paper lanterns. Fireworks can’t be used in the business district or on city property without permission from the city.
Source: For more on fireworks in Raymore, check the city’s rules.
Raytown
Legality: A permit is required to use and sell fireworks.
Hours: With a permit, they are allowed on July 4 from noon to 11 p.m. and on July 5 from noon to 10 p.m.
Restrictions: N/A
Source: For more on fireworks in Raytown, check the city’s ordinance.
Riverside
Legality: N/A
Hours: Fireworks can be used from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. from June 26 to July 2 and on July 5, and from 10:00 a.m. to midnight on July 3 and July 4.
Restrictions: No bottle rockets.
Source: For more on fireworks in Riverside, head to the city’s website.
KANSAS:
DeSoto
Legality: Not allowed.
Hours: Not allowed.
Restrictions: The sale, use and display of fireworks in DeSoto is illegal.
Source: For more on fireworks in DeSoto, head to the city’s website.
Kansas City (Kan.)
Legality: Yes!
Hours: You can discharge fireworks between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. from July 2 through July 4.
Restrictions: Bottle rockets, sky rockets, missile-type rockets, lanterns, sky candles and fire balloons are not allowed.
More: For more information on fireworks in Kansas City, Kansas, see the city’s fireworks ordinances.
Lawrence
Legality: Not allowed.
Hours: Not allowed.
Restrictions: Fireworks are illegal, but the city allows some “novelty items" such as party poppers, snappers, snakes and glow worms, sparklers, toy caps and toy smoke devices.
More: For more information on fireworks in Lawrence, go to the city’s website.
Leavenworth
Legality: Not allowed.
Hours: Not allowed.
Restrictions: Fireworks are illegal unless you get a permit for a public display, but their exceptions are toy paper caps and smoke balls.
More: For more information on fireworks in Leavenworth, check out their ordinances.
Lenexa
Legality: Not allowed.
Hours: Not allowed.
Restrictions: All fireworks are illegal except sparklers, paper caps and other ground devices.
More: For more information on fireworks in Lenexa, check out their ordinances.
Merriam
Legality: Not allowed.
Hours: Not allowed.
Restrictions: Merriam prohibits the possession, storing, selling, handling and/or use of fireworks.
More: For more on fireworks in Merriam, check their ordinances.
Mission
Legality: Not allowed.
Hours: Not allowed.
Restrictions: The use of fireworks is banned in Mission except for supervised public exhibitions or displays.
More: For more information on fireworks in Mission, visit their website.
Mission Hills
Legality: Not allowed.
Hours: Not allowed.
Restrictions: It is illegal to sell and use during the year, but the city allows sparklers, flower pots, fountains, colored fire cones and boxes, nonpoisonous snakes, cap pistols and caps on July 3 and 4.
More: Fore more on fireworks in Mission Hills, visit their website.
Olathe
Legality: Not allowed.
Hours: Not allowed.
Restrictions: An operational permit is required to shoot fireworks.
More: For more information on fire codes in Olathe, check the city's ordinances.
Overland Park
Legality: Not allowed.
Hours: Not allowed.
Restrictions: Allows snappers, snakes, toy pistols or canes with caps.
More: For more information on fireworks in Overland Park, go to their website.
Prairie Village
Legality: Not allowed.
Hours: Not allowed.
Restrictions: All kinds of fireworks are prohibited in Prairie Village, with the exception of toy paper caps containing no more than 0.25 grains of explosive composition.
More: For more information on fireworks in Prairie Village, check the city's oridinances.
Shawnee
Legality: Not allowed.
Hours: Not allowed.
Restrictions: All kinds of fireworks are prohibited in Shawnee, with the exception of snakes and caps, including sparklers.
More: For more information on fireworks in Shawnee, check the city’s website.
Spring Hill
Legality: Firework sales run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 27 through July 5.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m on July 2-5.
Restrictions: No fireworks in public areas or on public property.
More: For more on fireworks in Spring Hill, check the city's website.
And that's all folks! Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!