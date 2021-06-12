Area clergy members asking for 21 days of no violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clergy members in the KCMO area are asking for three weeks of no violence, starting on Sunday.

"It is time for our community to declare that we are no longer sitting back," said Pastor Cassandra Wainright, Concerned Clergy Coalition.

Clergy members gathered on Saturday to declare the the violence plaguing our neighborhoods must stop and asking the community for this.

"...To participate in 21 days of peace and non violence beginning June 13th. 12:01am," Dr. Vernon Percy Howard, Jr., Senior Pastor, The Historic St. Mark Church of KCMO said.

That means no homicides, no guns. They just want peace.

"We are asking individuals to receive the resources and services that we are providing including conflict resolution and mediation services," Howard said.

This comes as KC has dealt with weeks of constant violence. According to KCPD, 66 people in Kansas City have been killed so far this year.

"We're not making good and healthy choices," Janay Reliford-Davis, Founder of Camp Choice said.

Families of those victims of gun violence say they hope this solution helps save a life.

"People say what did you as a parent do. It's not what we as parents did, its what society did. It's how the friends and the streets have a bigger impact on our children than we do," Davetta Whitmill, her daughter De'ja Veal, who 25-years-old was murdered in March said.

She, along with clergy members said enough is enough.

"I know I can't stop this but please 21 days is not too much to ask for," Whitmill said.