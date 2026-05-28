Argentina national team to arrive in Kansas City on Sunday, May 31, ahead of World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Argentina's national soccer team will arrive in Kansas City on Sunday, according to their National Team Public Information Officer. The exact time and airport have not been confirmed.

Signs were spotted going up at Origin Hotel, near CPKC Stadium, over the weekend. Workers putting up the signs said they work with the Argentina national team and that part of the team's staff has been in Kansas City for over a month.

KSHB

I reached out to the Kansas City aviation department who directed all questions to FIFA.

The team selected the Sporting KC Training Centre as its base camp training site for the competition.

The three-time World Cup champions' first match of the competition is against Algeria on June 16 at Kansas City Stadium — known to fans as Arrowhead.

Ahead of the game, Argentine fans are organizing a banderazo, a gathering to show support for the team. The event is set for 6 p.m. on June 15 at Mill Creek Park.

