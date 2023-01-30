Arizona-based Chiefs fans prepare to welcome the Kingdom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is no shortage of Chiefs fans in the Grand Canyon State, with groups deeming themselves Arrowhead West on social media.

A hot spot for fans in the Phoenix area is a bar serving only drinks — Pub Rock Live .

“We try to make this a home away from home," said Sean Cobb, operations manager of Pub Rock Live. “When you come out here, you get a little piece of Arrowhead right here in Arizona.”

Susan Kavanaugh has spent the last two decades in Arizona, but never stopped calling Kansas City home.

Each stop this season she’s watched the Chiefs inch closer to Glendale, just five miles from her house.

Kavanaugh said fans are planning to keep Kansas City traditions alive.

This includes tailgating near the stadium so they can hear the roars of fans while they watch the game.

“It will be fun, it will be a party,” she said. “We’ll be close enough to hear the roar of the crowd. Close enough to really get into it and enjoy the game.”

The Robinson family kept their ties to the city when they moved to Arizona a few years back.

Stephan Robinson and his son are inseparable on game days, drawn together by their love for the Chiefs.

“He just loves it, rocks with it,” Robinson said. “He goes and watches all the games with me.”

While they won’t watch the game from inside State Farm Stadium, the Robinson’s are planning to take in activities leading up to the big day.

—