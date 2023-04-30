Around 2,000 Evergy customers lose power Sunday in Parkville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 2,000 Evergy customers lost power in an outage Sunday in Parkville, Missouri.

The outage stretches from Missouri 9 Highway to Interstate 435, from east to west, and Missouri 45 Highway to the Missouri River, from north to south.

The Evergy Outage Map says that the outage was caused by tree limbs or debris.

KSHB 41 News Meteorologist Jeff Penner says to be alert for high winds on Sunday through Monday.

There is currently no estimated restoration time as crews evaluate the outage.

There are a total of 2,984 Evergy customers without power as of 11:53 a.m. Sunday, including around 500 customers without power near Waverly and Grand Pass, Missouri.