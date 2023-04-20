Art installation will light the National WWI Museum and Memorial during NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National WWI Museum and Memorial will be right in the middle of all of the excitement of the NFL Draft in Kansas City next week and for five nights, the National WWI Memorial will be lit with an art display called "Horizons" as a tribute to veterans. KSHB 41 has your exclusive first look at a rendering of the art installation that the crowds at the NFL Draft will see.

"We are excited to be having an art installation in the evenings that honors our veterans and those who serve," Matthew Naylor, president and CEO of the National WWI Museum and Memorial told Lindsay Shively of KSHB 41. "We'll just have to wait and see as the lights go, as the sun sets, this incredible installation that people will enjoy, giving honor to those who served and really reflecting back to the service of our WWI veterans."

You’ll be able to see the art installation from sundown to 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday next week. It will also be lit at certain times during the draft on Thursday and Friday nights when the Military is mentioned and then on again when the draft is over and the concerts begin afterwards.

The museum website says the poppies you'll see in the art installation have become a symbol of remembrance after the famous poem "In Flanders Fields" from the WWI time period when the poet saw poppies blooming over devastated battlefields. If you've visited the National WWI Museum and Memorial, you've likely seen the field of poppies displayed when you walk inside. The museum's website says each of the nine thousand poppies under the Paul Sunderland Bridge represents 1,000 combat deaths during WWI. The silhouettes of soldiers you see in the rendering were created from real WWI-era photos from the museum. You'll also see a quote from General John J. Pershing on the right. The museum says the Missouri native led the American Expeditionary Forces to victory during WWI.