Olathe Chiefs fan donates artwork capturing team's most powerful moments

OLATHE, Kan. — Chiefs fans show their love for the team in different ways — one Olathe, Kansas, woman shows hers through the art of giving back.

Cynthia Burris makes digital prints of the Kansas City Chiefs, highlighting the team in a new light by capturing emotional and telling moments of players and coaches.

KSHB

However, Burris doesn’t sell these for a profit. Instead, she donates most of her art to raise money for charities like Make-a-Wish.

“If someone can take your artwork and sell it and make money toward their cause, then that's wonderful because it only costs about $1 to make a print and they could make you know $40-$60 bucks off of one print,” Burris said.

Right now Burris is working on a magnified version of one of her Mahomes prints — this one will sparkle as a diamond painting. Burris is putting single-gem squares on a canvas one-by-one to bring the print to life. She estimates it will take 250,000 gems.

KSHB

She hopes to donate the diamond painting to Make-a-Wish again for the Bubble Ball, an event taking place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For now, she is spending hours of her free time working on the project and keeping the momentum going.

“I’d love for it to go on as long as it possibly can because, for me, I think it's a really good example to set in the community that if you have something you can do to help out that makes a difference that contributes then, my gosh take some time and do it,” Burris said.

As big of a Chiefs fan as Burris is, she doesn’t have season tickets. She said that is because if she spent money on season tickets, that is that much less money she could put toward her charitable prints.

KSHB

You can view Burris' Chiefs art catalog on her website.

