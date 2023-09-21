Artist creates Beyoncé-inspired painting ahead of Kansas City Renaissance Tour stop

LIBERTY, Mo — When artist Jason Wilcox creates, there’s not a detail missed.

"I have a few artists in my family," Wilcox, a Kansas City-area artist, said. "My mother is an artist; she inspired me to pay attention to detail."

If you pay attention to several of his pieces, he also channels someone else.

"My inspiration comes from Jean-Michel Basquiat," Wilcox said.

Wilcox started out sketching and drawing when he was a child. It's been his full-time gig since 2018.

Alyssa Jackson/KSHB 41 Artist Jason Wilcox in his garage-turned art studio painting a Beyonce-inspired portrait.

He said his studio "is where the magic happens."

He's hoping the magic is enough to get the attention of a pretty big superstar.

"I had to stop this [artwork of Prince] and work on Beyoncé," he said.

Wilcox has painted Beyoncé, even Jay-Z, six times.

Alyssa Jackson/KSHB 41 Jason Wilcox's Jean-Michel Basquiat-inspired paintings of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Once, it landed his artwork in the Nelson Atkins Museum.

"To have my art displayed at the Nelson is like a dream come true," he said.

Jason Wilcox Jason Wilcox stands in front of his Destiny's Child painting titled "Survivor", which was featured in the Nelson Atkins Museum. He said it "represents all of us".

He’s no stranger to having his art displayed on a big stage. His work has also been in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spin-off.



"Will smith has seen my artwork, but Beyoncé, that’s up there," he said.

At least 100 paintings have come through his garage-turned art studio, but he’s hoping this artwork doesn’t come back after Queen B arrives in KC for the last stop on her tour.

Alyssa Jackson/KSHB 41 Jason Wilcox hand cuts the wood used in his artwork.

"I just want it to be complete. I got some touching up to do to it, but I just want it to be complete and Beyoncé approved," he said.

Wilcox agrees he’s living an artists dream, but having his name in the hands of Beyoncé, would be another dream come true.

"A lot of people look up to Beyoncé. She’s done so much for people in the community and just inspired people with her music," he said. "As a mom, as a Black mom, as a woman — we all love Beyoncé."

