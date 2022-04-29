Artists, organizers prepare Brookside Art Annual for severe weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers and artists at the Brookside Art Annual are hoping the possible severe weather doesn't put a damper on this weekend's show.

Show director Donna Potts said all of the booths are well-secured with weights and covers to handle wind and rain and are prepared if artists need to close their booths to leave in the case of severe weather.

This year's show is at full capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. There are 180 artists participating from all over the country. Last year's show in September consisted of 140.

"I hope everybody will support them because they've had some rough years during Covid," Potts said.

Potts is hoping for a good turnout among community members.

"I think everybody is ready to get out, and I think people love the Brookside Art Show. It's the first art show of the year. It's right before Mother's Day so it's a great time to come down and get your Mother's Day gift," Potts said.

Featured artist Jennifer Cavan is excited for the in-person exposure, which helps get new customers for her original oil pastel pieces depicting sites from Northern New Mexico.

"This is a really fun show to do. It's really kind of a neighborhood show, and it's fun to see everybody come together and find their friends at the show," Cavan said.

Cavan said the last few years have been challenging as an artist.

"It was a little freaky at the beginning when it was like, how long are we not going to do shows? And at first everybody thought a few months and then reality set in," Cavan said.

The show goes on until 9 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Sunday.