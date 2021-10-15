Artists selected for Parade of Hearts initiative

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, artists were selected for the honor of having their design on hearts that will be displayed around Kansas City.

Parade of Hearts is a city-wide project that will place fiberglass hearts around the area. The hearts will be placed across the region beginning next March.

700 designs were sent to a committee. Each artist could send up to three designs. If they were selected, each artist would get a $2,000 stipend.

Artists were alerted on Friday if their art was selected. KSHB 41 News got to surprise local artist Anthony High Sr.

Two of his designs had been selected.

"Okay, you are giving me news I didn't know," High said. "But that is actually wonderful. I feel really good because you are mentioning two (designs) and this is where it's going to happen right here."

One of his hearts reflects the origin of Negro League Baseball. He has a connection to the Monarchs baseball team as his uncle, Al Surratt, was one of the co-founders. High said his uncle played for Buck O'Neil.

The other heart "puts emphasis on legendary landmarks of the Union Station area and the Mutual Musicians Foundation," according to Parade of Hearts organizers.

“These artists did incredible work and we are honored to bring their designs to life as part of Parade Of Hearts,” Jenn Nussbeck, co-chair for Parade of Hearts, said. “This group represents a diverse cross-section of Kansas City — in geography, culture, age, and gender and ethnicity. We are thrilled with the final designs and excited for Kansas City to see them.”

High believes each heart will take him 100 hours to complete. 123 artists were selected with a total 154 hearts. Some artists, like High, have more than one heart.