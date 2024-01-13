'As a father you know,' Family wants answers after their son was found dead in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department released the names of three men who were found dead outside of a home in the Northland.

Clayton McGeeney, David Harrington and Ricky Johnson were found Tuesday night behind a house in the 5200 block of NW 83rd Terrace.

Johnson's family knew after days of not hearing from their son something wasn't right.

"I had a bad feeling Saturday because I hadn't really talked to him. Then Sunday, I couldn't get a hold of him. On Monday, I was going to make a missing report," said Rickie Johnson, the victim's father.

Johnson, McGeeney and Harrington were only found after a fiancée went to search for her

"As a father you know when your kid's gone," Johnson said. "There's a feeling that comes over you."

Johnson's mother was able to get enough words together to describe the last several days.

"It's been a nightmare ever since," said Norma Chester, the victim's mother.

The family said he was outside in the snow for two days.

"You're grieving, but you're also mad because you don't know all the circumstances," said Linda Johnson, Ricky's stepmother. "You've been hearing bits and pieces and it isn't good that they had to wait in the cold and their bodies had to thaw out from the autopsy."

Losing their son leaves a hole in their family they never expected.

"He was just a good man. He had his quirks, but he was a very lovable person and loved his children to death," Rickie Johnson, the victim's father said.

The Johnson family Ricky Johnson (left) and his father, Rickie Johnson (right)

Their grief isn't stopping them from pressing for the facts.

"I need them to find out what happened.," Chester said. "I need them to find out what these boys were doing in the backyard."

The Johnson's said they retained an attorney and they're waiting on police to issue a search warrant at the home where their son was found deceased.

Johnson said: "I'm not going to stand back and let it go. I will go until the day I die to get this figured out," Johnson said.