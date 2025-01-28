As sales rise, Kansas City small businesses ride Chiefs playoff wave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City gears up for another Super Bowl run, local businesses are making the most of the excitement, finding ways to capitalize on the success of the Chiefs.

For many small businesses in the area, the playoffs offer a much-needed boost in what are typically slower months.

Retailers like Shop Local KC are seeing a surge in sales as Kansas City residents and visitors flock to local shops to show their support for the team.

"January and February are the hardest times for small businesses, especially, but retail in general,” said Joslyn Brown, manager of Shop Local KC. “When the Chiefs are doing amazingly well, and the last three years have been, obviously, very indicative of how that's been incredible for the city, but also for the small businesses.”

Olivia Acree Shop Local KC

Westport Flea Market is also riding the Chiefs wave, offering a fun promotion to bring in business and excitement. The burger joint is selling $3 burgers in honor of the Chiefs’ third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

“We started this in 2014 when the Royals went to the playoffs for the first time, and it just seems like it's been working,” said Joe Zwillenberg, owner of Westport Flea Market. “We won the World Series in ’15, and, obviously, the Chiefs [have won] three Super Bowls. So everybody comes in and they have a great time, and people seem to be taking their friends out to lunch. It's just a great time to be a Kansas Citian.”

Olivia Acree Westport Flea Market

Shop Local KC is preparing for the rush with new items and T-shirts being designed for this very special time of year. Brown said the playoff rush really takes some stress off of the shop.

“There’s a big difference between January and February if the Chiefs are not doing well, if they are not in postseason like they were before, in the ‘before times,’ in comparison to what we're doing now. So we definitely see a big push on that,” she said.

According to Visit KC, each home Chiefs playoff game this year could generate around $16 million in direct economic impact.

Beyond the financials, it's the community that really fuels this local love affair with the Chiefs.

—