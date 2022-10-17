As temperatures drop across the Kansas City area, is it legal to warm your car unattended?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a drop in temperatures on Monday and cool weather expected to continue into Wednesday morning, people want to get into a warm and cozy car immediately.

One way to do that is to go outside, start your car and leave it running until it’s warmed up.

But is that a legal practice?

In Overland Park and Kansas City, Kansas, a vehicle should not be unattended unless the vehicle is stopped and the engine is off.

For both cities, an unattended vehicle does not mean when an engine is activated by a remote starter system while the vehicle is locked and the keys are not in the ignition.

That means you can heat up your vehicle and leave it unattended by using a system such as an auto remote start or keyless entry.

City ordinance also allows for drivers to start their car with one set of keys, lock the car, and then return later with another set of keys.

“The biggest repercussion is coming out to find your vehicle is gone,” KCKPD spokesperson Nancy Chartrand said. “That happens every year, so this is a great reminder – and it doesn’t matter where you live. It happens across the metro. Folks just don’t understand how quickly this can happen.”

Writing a ticket for an unattended vehicle is up to an officer’s discretion in KCK, with a ticket costing $55 and then $23.50 for court costs. In Overland Park, an offense will cost $91 if an officer chooses to issue the fine.

“If it makes an impression that keeps a resident from losing their car to an opportunistic thief, it is worth the cost,” Chartrand said.

In Overland Park, the rules regarding unattended vehicles do not apply to public or private utility service vehicles or to emergency vehicles either in use during an emergency or in the performance of law enforcement, firefighting, rescue or medical duties, including vehicles transporting canines as part of a law enforcement function.

—