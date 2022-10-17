A big drop in temperatures will keep highs in the 40s & 50s through Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A big dip in temperatures today-Wednesday leads to lows in the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings

Warming up by next weekend to near 80°

Finally a decent chance of rain is showing up next week from a cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny but very chilly with a northerly breeze Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. High: 49°

Tonight: Clear & very cold with a slight breeze. A Freeze Warning is in place from 10pm Monday night-10am Tuesday. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 25° (Record: 28° set in 1972)

Tuesday: Sunny, dry and very cold, especially in the morning. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 44°

Wednesday: Another brutally cold start but a warmer afternoon expected with the help of sunshine. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 24° (Record: 21° set in 1972) High: 57°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

