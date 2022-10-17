Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A big drop in temperatures will keep highs in the 40s & 50s through Wednesday

A freeze warning goes into effect tonight
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-10-17 05:58:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A big dip in temperatures today-Wednesday leads to lows in the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings
  • Warming up by next weekend to near 80°
  • Finally a decent chance of rain is showing up next week from a cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny but very chilly with a northerly breeze Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. High: 49°

Tonight: Clear & very cold with a slight breeze. A Freeze Warning is in place from 10pm Monday night-10am Tuesday. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 25° (Record: 28° set in 1972)

Tuesday: Sunny, dry and very cold, especially in the morning. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 44°

Wednesday: Another brutally cold start but a warmer afternoon expected with the help of sunshine. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 24° (Record: 21° set in 1972) High: 57°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.