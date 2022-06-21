ATF: Firefighter injured in blaze at Pleasanton chiropractor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One firefighter was injured and taken via air ambulance to the University of Kansas Hospital after a blaze Monday night at a chiropractor’s office in Pleasanton, Kansas.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal has requested help from agents with the ATF’s Kansas City office to assist with the investigation, but there is no foul play expected, according to an ATF spokesperson.

The fire, which also damaged an adjacent business, was first reported around 11 p.m.

The firefighter, an adult male, who was injured while trying to bring the fire under control, was in critical condition, according to the ATF.

There was no update available from KU Hospital.

The ATF plans to examine the scene Wednesday. Fire investigators have been on scene overnight, but the federal agency will bring additional resources, including a national response team.

The Pleasanton and Linn County Rural fire departments, which are volunteer fire departments, both responded to the scene.

It’s unclear for which fire department the injured firefighter worked.

The ATF hopes to have a report about the fire available Wednesday afternoon.