Athletes turned artists in Picture Me Perfect Art Crawl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On a crisp autumn afternoon in Brookside, representatives from Southeast Enterprises and Special Olympics Missouri arranged an array of artwork across the historic district, pairing up for the Picture Me Perfect Art Crawl .

“We’ve seen art fairs in this area that are huge,” said Christina McDonough Hunt, Kansas City Metro Special Olympics Missouri development manager. “So, why can’t we have one that highlights our community?”

McDonough Hunt says members are more than their medals.

“Our athletes have more talents and gifts and skills than just competing in sports,” she said. “What we want to do is highlight that.”

Artist and athlete Morgan Coombe showed off her watercolor pumpkin painting and diamond art just as proudly as her bronze bocce ball medal from the 2022 Special Olympics.

“I like both. It makes me happy," Coombe said.

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2022, marks the first year of the art crawl. The organizations say they hope to grow the event in future years.

