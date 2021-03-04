Attorney: Recording captures chaotic scene after crash that injured girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An attorney representing the family of a girl seriously injured Feb. 4 in a three-vehicle crash involving former Chiefs assistant Britt Reid released an audio recording, which he said is of the moments after the incident.

NBC News obtained the two minute, 59-second recording on Wednesday, which was reviewed by 41 Action News. Tom Porto, the family’s attorney, told The Kansas City Star on Wednesday the recording was made in the moments after the wreck.

It’s unclear if additional audio before or after the portion provided to NBC News exists or what that audio might reveal about the aftermath of the crash.

Two children, including a 5-year-old girl identified as Ariel, were hospitalized when a truck driven by Reid struck two vehicles parked on the shoulder of the entrance ramp from Stadium Drive to Interstate 435 around 9:10 p.m., three days before the Chiefs’ appearances in Super Bowl LV.

The three-minute recording begins with the sounds of a child crying and screaming, “Ow, ow, ow.”

Later, a man’s voice can be heard asking where Ariel is. He begins pleading repeatedly for an adult female passenger in the vehicle to “wake up” before again searching for Ariel.

Halfway through the recording, which was provided to NBC News, the man can be heard hollering Ariel’s name again.

A female voice then asks, “Where the (expletive) is Ariel?”

The man responds, “She’s right here,” before the woman begins pleading with Ariel: “Wake up, honey. Wake up.”

As the adults tend to Ariel, the man can be heard saying, “It’s all my fault,” and more crying can be heard.

The woman in the vehicle and Reid, who is the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, also were injured in the crash.

Ariel suffered a brain injury, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police, and was in a coma for nearly a week, according to updates on a GoFundMe set up by a family member.

“She remains awake but unresponsive, and will be in a wheelchair for the foreseeable future,” Tiffany Verhulst posted in a March 2 update. “We don’t know how long it will take before she responds or talks again but we will never give up hope.”

Ariel and a 4-year-old girl, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, were seated in the backseat of a Chevrolet Traverse.

That vehicle had arrived to assist a family member whose Chevrolet Impala had run out of gas, according to KCPD crash report.