Attorneys in BOPC lawsuit agree to extend filing deadline

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 16:42:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attorneys representing the City of Kansas City, Missouri, in a lawsuit filed last month by the Board of Police Commissioners will have more time to file a response.

Originally, the city had until June 15 to file its response to the BOPC lawsuit, which sought a ruling on the legality of a pair of recently adopted city ordinances that changes the way the city funds the police department.

But on Monday, attorneys representing the BOPC said they did not object to the city taking an additional week to file their response to the lawsuit.

Under an agreement between the two parties, the city now has until June 22 to file its response.

