Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tuesday is deadline for KC mayor’s response to Board of Police Commissioners’ lawsuit

items.[0].videoTitle
Tuesday is the last day for the city of Kansas City, Missouri, to respond to a BOPC lawsuit over police funding.
KC police headquarters.jpg
Posted at 7:38 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 08:49:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas and other city council members from Kansas City, Missouri, have until the end of the day Tuesday to respond to a lawsuit challenging changes the city made to how it funds the police department.

The lawsuit in Jackson County, Missouri, Circuit Court calls two ordinances the majority of city council passed last month illegal.

The ordinances reduced the police department’s budget but called on returning the money to the police department through a newly created community services and crime prevention fund.

Lucas said the process would provide more accountability within and more local control to the department.

Currently, a group of commissioners appointed by the governor plus the mayor oversee the department.

In a lawsuit, the Board of Police Commissioners call the ordinances illegal and argue they will obstruct the police department’s mission.

In a previous order, the judge gave Lucas and others until June 15 to respond to the lawsuit.

Monday, the Urban League of Greater Kansas City filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit basically saying the Board of Police Commissioners itself illegally represents the taxpayers.

Coincidentally, the Board of Police Commissioners meets for its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!