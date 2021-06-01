Judge delays any ruling on BOPC lawsuit over police funding reform

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County, Missouri, Circuit Court judge issued a stay order Tuesday morning in the lawsuit over police funding reform between the Board of Police Commissioners and Kansas City, Missouri.

Parties were originally set for a hearing Tuesday afternoon to consider a request by the BOPC for a temporary restraining order to block recently adopted plans to reform police funding.

The judge’s ruling Tuesday morning cancels that hearing and gives the city 14 days to respond to the claims made by the BOPC.

The ruling also postpones any consideration of the BOPC’s request for a temporary restraining order for 30 days.

Last month , the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council adopted two measures that would switch allocation of a portion of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s budget to a community fund that would be overseen by local leaders.

Last Friday , police commissioners voted to file a lawsuit against the city over the measures.

—