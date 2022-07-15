Attorneys representing trucking company in Amtrak crash ask for court extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City-area attorneys representing the trucking company whose dump truck was involved in a deadly Amtrak train crash last month in Missouri have asked a federal judge for more time to file their response after being sued .

The attorneys asked federal Judge Nannette A. Baker for an extension to answer allegations in a lawsuit filed last month by Amtrak’s parent company, National Railroad Passenger Corporation and BNSF Railway Company against MS Contracting LLC.

A dump truck owned by MS Contracting was involved in a collision with an Amtrak train at a railroad crossing in Mendon, Missouri .

Because the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, attorneys representing MS Contracting say they can’t answer allegations in the lawsuit pending the completion of the investigation. Without an extension, MS Contracting is required to answer the allegations by Friday, July 22.

In addition to seeking an extension, the company’s attorneys are also asking the judge for an expedited review of their request for extension. The court record did not indicate if a hearing had been set for a review as of Friday night.

